Left Menu

Chancellor Merz Pledges Joint Defense Systems Amid FCAS Talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz affirmed the inevitability of joint defense systems stemming from the FCAS warplane program with France and Spain. However, the collaboration's potential to produce joint aircraft remains uncertain as discussions continue towards reaching a decision in the following weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:13 IST
Chancellor Merz Pledges Joint Defense Systems Amid FCAS Talks
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz affirmed on Thursday his confidence in the FCAS warplane program's ability to deliver joint defense systems. However, he expressed uncertainty regarding the potential for producing joint aircraft.

"There will definitely be joint systems," Merz stated in Berlin, highlighting ongoing discussions with France about further development and construction of aircraft.

Merz anticipates that a concerted decision on the aircraft aspect will be reached within the coming weeks, marking a significant step in Franco-German defense cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026