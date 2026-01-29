Chancellor Merz Pledges Joint Defense Systems Amid FCAS Talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz affirmed on Thursday his confidence in the FCAS warplane program's ability to deliver joint defense systems. However, he expressed uncertainty regarding the potential for producing joint aircraft.

"There will definitely be joint systems," Merz stated in Berlin, highlighting ongoing discussions with France about further development and construction of aircraft.

Merz anticipates that a concerted decision on the aircraft aspect will be reached within the coming weeks, marking a significant step in Franco-German defense cooperation.

