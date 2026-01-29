EU Sanctions Key Iranian Figures Amid Repression Allegations

The European Union has enacted sanctions against Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad, and Judge Iman Afshari.

The sanctioned officials are accused by the EU of playing significant roles in violently suppressing peaceful protests and arbitrarily detaining political activists and human rights defenders.

This decision highlights escalating concerns over human rights abuses in Iran and represents a strong stance from the EU Council.

