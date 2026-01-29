Left Menu

Iran's Silent Siege: A Nation Gripped by Fear and Arrests

In Iran, mass arrests by plainclothes security forces aim to crush the gravest protests since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Unofficial detention sites and internet blackouts punctuate the crackdown, while rights groups report thousands killed. The situation remains tense as external pressures on Iran increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:06 IST
Iran's Silent Siege: A Nation Gripped by Fear and Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iranian security forces, operating in plainclothes, have launched a sweeping campaign of mass arrests and intimidation following the nation's deadliest unrest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Reuters sources reveal. These efforts aim to stifle further protests and spread fear among the populace.

Protests erupted over economic hardships at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, evolving into a significant threat to Iran's Shi'ite theocracy as demonstrators demanded clerics step down. Authorities responded with internet cuts and overwhelming force, killing thousands, according to rights groups. Tehran blames foreign influences for the violence.

Thousands have been detained, many in secret locations. Authorities target not only recent protest participants but also those previously involved, raising human rights concerns. Iran faces growing external pressure, with looming military tensions following U.S. President Trump's threats. The situation remains volatile amid escalating geopolitical stakes.

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026