Mural in Tehran Warns US Amid Escalating Tensions
A newly unveiled mural in Tehran sends a stark warning to the US, coinciding with heightened tensions over US naval movements. The artwork, featuring damaged aircraft, underscores Iran's readiness amid recent protests and potential US military action. The death toll of protestors in Iran remains contested.
A new mural has been unveiled in central Tehran, sending a direct message to the United States. The powerful image shows damaged planes on an aircraft carrier, warning: "If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind."
This development unfolds as the USS Abraham Lincoln and other US warships are deployed near the region amid tensions. President Trump noted that the fleet might not be needed, yet keeps military options open.
In response to recent protests suppressed with violence in Iran, the death toll is disputed. Activists report 5,459 deaths, while Iran claims a much lower number. With no new protests, the US continues to watch the region closely.
