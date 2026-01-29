Left Menu

IREDA CMD at India Energy Week 2026: Data, Patient Capital Key to Viksit Bharat

Shri Das noted that IREDA’s role has expanded beyond financing mature assets to enabling emerging clean energy sectors.


At the second panel, “Startup Climate Technology Innovations: From R&D Margins to Market Mainstream”, Shri Das outlined IREDA’s role in building a robust clean energy financial ecosystem. Image Credit: X(@IREDALtd)
Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), underlined the central role of energy data, realistic policy and patient capital in India’s growth journey while participating in two high-level panel discussions at India Energy Week 2026 in Goa.

Energy data as an economic instrument

Speaking at the panel on “Empowering Economic Policy with Energy Data: Steering India’s Growth towards Viksit Bharat”, Shri Das said that the vision of Viksit Bharat will be built “not on slogans, but on reliable data, realistic policy and patient capital.”

He emphasised that energy data has evolved beyond a technical input to become a strategic economic instrument, shaping investment decisions, pricing frameworks and policy choices across the economy.

Highlighting IREDA’s development-focused approach, he said the institution ensures capital flows not only to large-scale renewable infrastructure, but also to decentralised and community-level solutions, making the energy transition inclusive, durable and sustainable.

“Institutions like IREDA translate India’s energy vision into bankable reality by aligning growth, sustainability and affordability,” he said.

From R&D to market: financing clean tech startups

At the second panel, “Startup Climate Technology Innovations: From R&D Margins to Market Mainstream”, Shri Das outlined IREDA’s role in building a robust clean energy financial ecosystem.

He said IREDA was created not merely as a lender, but as a sector-focused financial institution with a mandate to deepen markets and reduce the cost of capital for clean energy. Through long-tenor, sector-aligned debt, standardised appraisal frameworks and co-lending with banks, IREDA has helped scale mainstream renewables such as solar, wind and hydro, while also supporting distributed segments like rooftop solar and PM-KUSUM through aggregator models.

Backing next-generation green sectors

Shri Das noted that IREDA’s role has expanded beyond financing mature assets to enabling emerging clean energy sectors. This includes early-stage support for pumped storage hydropower and structured financing for green hydrogen and green ammonia projects, linked to phased commissioning and evolving offtake arrangements.

His participation at India Energy Week 2026 highlighted IREDA’s growing role as a catalyst for India’s clean energy transition, bridging policy ambition with on-ground financing to support sustainable, innovation-led growth.

 

