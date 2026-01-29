Tragic Collision in KwaZulu-Natal: Minibus Crash Claims 11 Lives

A tragic collision involving a minibus taxi and a truck has left at least 11 people dead in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province. According to provincial transport department official Siboniso Duma, one of the deceased was a schoolchild.

Preliminary information from emergency services confirmed the fatalities, highlighting the ongoing dangers on the nation's roads. Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics indicated that several others, including the minibus driver, were critically injured and trapped in the wreckage.

This incident comes just over a week after another devastating crash between a minibus and a truck, which took the lives of 14 schoolchildren, raising serious concerns about road safety in the region.