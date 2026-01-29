Left Menu

Tragic Collision in KwaZulu-Natal: Minibus Crash Claims 11 Lives

A devastating collision between a minibus taxi and a truck in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people, including a schoolchild. The crash follows a similar tragic incident just over a week ago that claimed 14 lives of schoolchildren.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:07 IST
Tragic Collision in KwaZulu-Natal: Minibus Crash Claims 11 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A tragic collision involving a minibus taxi and a truck has left at least 11 people dead in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province. According to provincial transport department official Siboniso Duma, one of the deceased was a schoolchild.

Preliminary information from emergency services confirmed the fatalities, highlighting the ongoing dangers on the nation's roads. Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics indicated that several others, including the minibus driver, were critically injured and trapped in the wreckage.

This incident comes just over a week after another devastating crash between a minibus and a truck, which took the lives of 14 schoolchildren, raising serious concerns about road safety in the region.

TRENDING

1
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026