Lokayukta seizes Rs 26.55 crore worth assets of KIADB officer transferred to forest dept

A KIADB Assistant Commissioner recently transferred to the forest department has allegedly amassed wealth worth Rs 26.55 crore, Lokayukta officials said on Thursday. The revelation came after Karnataka Lokayukta Police conducted searches at more than five locations across the state in connection with complaints of disproportionate assets against the government official here, they said. Searches were carried out at the residences, office, and other premises linked to the official, Tejas Kumar N, a Lokayukta officer said. Kumar, who was posted at the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board, has been transferred to the Shivamogga Forest Department as manager but is yet to report for duty, officials said. According to a Lokayukta police statement, the searches, conducted simultaneously on January 29, uncovered immovable assets including four sites, eight houses, and 14 acres of agricultural land, with a total estimated value of Rs 25.63 crore. Movable assets, including cash of Rs 50,000 and four vehicles-including a luxury car worth Rs 92 lakh-were also seized, taking the total value of assets detected to about Rs 26.55 crore. Further investigation is underway, officials said. In a separate incident earlier in the day, inspector Govindaraju of the KP Agrahara police station was allegedly caught demanding a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from a complainant to influence a case registered against him, officials said.

