Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he expects implementation of agreement not to fire on Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said on Thursday he expected the ⁠implementation of an agreement by Russia not to fire on ​Kyiv and other ‍cities for a week because of winter weather, as ⁠announced ‌by ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Our teams discussed ‍this in the United ​Arab Emirates. We expect the agreements ⁠to be implemented," Zelenskiy ⁠wrote in English on the X social media ⁠platform. "De-escalation steps contribute to real ⁠progress ‌toward ending the war.

