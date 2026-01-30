Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he expects implementation of agreement not to fire on Kyiv

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 00:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 00:55 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said on Thursday he expected the ⁠implementation of an agreement by Russia not to fire on ​Kyiv and other ‍cities for a week because of winter weather, as ⁠announced ‌by ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Our teams discussed ‍this in the United ​Arab Emirates. We expect the agreements ⁠to be implemented," Zelenskiy ⁠wrote in English on the X social media ⁠platform. "De-escalation steps contribute to real ⁠progress ‌toward ending the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

