Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he expects implementation of agreement not to fire on Kyiv
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 00:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 00:55 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he expected the implementation of an agreement by Russia not to fire on Kyiv and other cities for a week because of winter weather, as announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.
"Our teams discussed this in the United Arab Emirates. We expect the agreements to be implemented," Zelenskiy wrote in English on the X social media platform. "De-escalation steps contribute to real progress toward ending the war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
