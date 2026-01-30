Left Menu

NHRC notice to Rajasthan govt over Kalbelias protest demanding designated place for burial

The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the Rajasthan government over a reported protest by the Kalbelia community demanding a designated place for the burial of their kin in Barmer district.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 00:50 IST
NHRC notice to Rajasthan govt over Kalbelias protest demanding designated place for burial
  • Country:
  • India

The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the Rajasthan government over a reported protest by the Kalbelia community demanding a ''designated place'' for the burial of their kin in Barmer district. The National Human Rights Commission said that Kalbelias follow the ''Nath tradition'' under which their deceased family members are buried, and not cremated. But unlike designated cremation grounds or graveyards for other communities, allegedly, no burial grounds have been allocated for the Kalbelia community by the administration, the rights panel said in a statement. The NHRC has taken ''suo motu cognisance of a media report that people of the Kalbelia community staged a protest, by placing a dead body on the road, demanding a designated place for burial of their kin in Barmer district of Rajasthan on December 29,'' it said. The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of human rights violations. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the chief secretary of the government of Rajasthan, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, the statement said. ''The Commission is of the view that it is the duty of the State to uphold the dignity and protect the rights of the dead. Earlier in May 2021, the Commission had issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories on upholding the dignity and protecting the rights of the dead,'' it said. According to the media report, carried on December 30, the grieving Kalbelia families are generally ''forced to bury their dead on private lands due to lack of designated places''. Hence, they face resistance, abuse and many times even eviction, it said, quoting the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting Police Findings

Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting ...

 India
2
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026