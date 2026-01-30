Mexico's Grupo Salinas to pay nearly $2 billion to end two decades of tax disputes
Mexican conglomerate Grupo Salinas will pay 32 billion pesos ($1.86 billion) to conclude 20 years of tax disputes with the Mexican government, the company said in a statement on Thursday. KEY CONTEXT •The settlement concludes a lengthy dispute between the Mexican Tax Authority and Salinas, one of Mexico's wealthiest tycoons, whose business empire includes broadcaster TV Azteca and retailer Grupo Elektra.
• President Claudia Sheinbaum's government had threatened to seize assets and revoke broadcast licenses if Salinas did not pay.
($1 = 17.2150 Mexican pesos)
