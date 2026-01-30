Left Menu

Mexico's Grupo Salinas to pay nearly $2 billion to end two decades of tax disputes

• ​Grupo Salinas said it disagreed with the ⁠tax assessment but is settling to "turn the page" and ⁠focus on business operations. • The company said it has paid more than ⁠300 billion pesos in taxes over the past 20 ⁠years ‌and employs more than 200,000 people across Mexico.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 06:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 06:01 IST
Mexico's Grupo Salinas to pay nearly $2 billion to end two decades of tax disputes

Mexican conglomerate Grupo Salinas will pay ‌32 billion pesos ($1.86 billion) to conclude 20 years of tax disputes ⁠with the Mexican government, the company said in a statement on Thursday. KEY CONTEXT •The settlement concludes ​a lengthy dispute between the Mexican Tax ‍Authority and Salinas, one of Mexico's wealthiest tycoons, whose business empire includes broadcaster TV Azteca and retailer Grupo ⁠Elektra.

• ‌President ⁠Claudia Sheinbaum's government had threatened to seize assets and ‍revoke broadcast licenses if Salinas did not pay. • ​Grupo Salinas said it disagreed with the ⁠tax assessment but is settling to "turn the page" and ⁠focus on business operations.

• The company said it has paid more than ⁠300 billion pesos in taxes over the past 20 ⁠years ‌and employs more than 200,000 people across Mexico. ($1 = 17.2150 Mexican pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026