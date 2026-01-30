Left Menu

REFILE-UPDATE 1-El Salvador signs trade agreement with US

‌cheese and meats. The ⁠U.S., meanwhile, would remove tariffs on some Salvadoran imports such as clothes and goods not ‍produced in sufficient quantities within the U.S., the embassy said in November.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 05:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 05:45 IST
REFILE-UPDATE 1-El Salvador signs trade agreement with US

El Salvador has signed a trade agreement with the United States, El ‌Salvador's ambassador to the U.S., Milena Mayorga, said on Thursday, without adding details on the content of the deal.

In ⁠a statement last November, the U.S. embassy said it was working on a reciprocal trade deal with the Central American nation under which El Salvador would address "non-tariff" barriers, ​including simplifying regulation for U.S. imports. This included accepting U.S. standards for ‍U.S. vehicle safety, motor emissions, medical devices and pharmaceuticals, it said in a statement, adding that El Salvador also committed to easing rules regarding agricultural imports, it said, including less restrictions for ⁠U.S. ‌cheese and meats.

The ⁠U.S., meanwhile, would remove tariffs on some Salvadoran imports such as clothes and goods not ‍produced in sufficient quantities within the U.S., the embassy said in November. El Salvador already has provisions ​for free trade with the United States along with much of Central ⁠America and the Dominican Republic under the CAFTA-DR trade pact.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele posted a ⁠photo of delegates from both countries holding signed documents, saying this marked "the first reciprocal trade agreement in the entire Western Hemisphere." The Western Hemisphere has long counted ⁠a number of free trade pacts.

Separately on Thursday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum held a call ⁠with U.S. President

Donald ‌Trump, during which she said they had discussed progress on the review of the USMCA free trade pact between ⁠the two nations and Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026