REFILE-UPDATE 1-El Salvador signs trade agreement with US

El Salvador has signed a trade agreement with the United States, El ‌Salvador's ambassador to the U.S., Milena Mayorga, said on Thursday, without adding details on the content of the deal.

In ⁠a statement last November, the U.S. embassy said it was working on a reciprocal trade deal with the Central American nation under which El Salvador would address "non-tariff" barriers, ​including simplifying regulation for U.S. imports. This included accepting U.S. standards for ‍U.S. vehicle safety, motor emissions, medical devices and pharmaceuticals, it said in a statement, adding that El Salvador also committed to easing rules regarding agricultural imports, it said, including less restrictions for ⁠U.S. ‌cheese and meats.

The ⁠U.S., meanwhile, would remove tariffs on some Salvadoran imports such as clothes and goods not ‍produced in sufficient quantities within the U.S., the embassy said in November. El Salvador already has provisions ​for free trade with the United States along with much of Central ⁠America and the Dominican Republic under the CAFTA-DR trade pact.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele posted a ⁠photo of delegates from both countries holding signed documents, saying this marked "the first reciprocal trade agreement in the entire Western Hemisphere." The Western Hemisphere has long counted ⁠a number of free trade pacts.

Separately on Thursday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum held a call ⁠with U.S. President

Donald ‌Trump, during which she said they had discussed progress on the review of the USMCA free trade pact between ⁠the two nations and Canada.

