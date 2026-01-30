US State Department releases list of gifts from Indian leaders to US counterparts

The US State Department has released a compilation of gifts presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as other Indian government officials to US leaders, including former President Joe Biden. The Office of the Chief of Protocol, Department of State, submitted a comprehensive list of ''gifts received from foreign government sources''. ''The Office of the Chief of Protocol, Department of State, submits the following comprehensive listing of the statements which, as required by law, federal employees filed with their employing agencies during calendar year 2024 concerning gifts received from foreign government sources. The compilation includes reports of both tangible gifts and gifts of travel or travel expenses of more than minimal value...For calendar year 2024 (January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024), minimal value is USD 480.00,'' it said. The list includes a ''Wood Chest, Scarf, Saffron with Jar, Wood Box for Tea'' gifted by Modi to Biden on September 10, 2023 with an estimated value of USD 562. The chest, scarf, jar, and box were transferred to the US National Archives (NARA) while the perishable items - saffron and tea were ''disposed of pursuant'' to United States Secret Service policies, it said. Biden had travelled to New Delhi in September 2023 for the G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by India. Another gift presented by Modi to Biden was a ''Sterling Silver Metal Train Set'' on July 16, 2024, with an estimated value of USD 7,750. It has been transferred to the National Archives. Another listing mentions that former First Lady Jill Biden received a ''Pashmina Shawl'' on October 21, 2024 from Modi. The shawl, with an estimated value of USD 2,969 was transferred to the National Archives. A listing mentions a gift from National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to then Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jacob Sullivan. ''Kashmir Pashmina Scarf with Box. Rec'd-8/23/2024. Est. Value-USD 599.00. Disposition-Transferred to GSA,'' the records state. Former Vice President Kamala Harris received a ''Lord Krishna Raas Leela Silver Box'' on October 18, 2024 from Modi. The estimated value of the gift is $1,330 and it was transferred to NARA. Harris' husband and former Second Gentleman of the United States Douglas Emhoff received cufflinks from Modi on October 18, 2024 estimated at $585.65. They were also transferred to the National Archives. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gifted a ''Shiva Nataraja Bronze Statue'' to then Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. ''Rec'd-11/24/2022. Est. Value-USD 3,700.00. Disposition-Pending Transfer to GSA,'' it said. Under a section titled ''Circumstances justifying acceptance'' of the gifts, the report states that ''Non-acceptance would cause embarrassment to donor and US.''

