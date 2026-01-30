Left Menu

Martyrs' Day: SC judges, lawyers observe two-minute silence

The Supreme Court on Friday observed a two-minute silence in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for Indias freedom. All the top court benches stood up at 10.59 am and observed two-minute silence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 11:24 IST
Martyrs' Day: SC judges, lawyers observe two-minute silence
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday observed a two-minute silence in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India's freedom. All the top court benches stood up at 10.59 am and observed two-minute silence. Thereafter, all the benches resumed proceeding. January 30 marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is observed as Martyrs' Day. According to a circular uploaded on the official website of the apex court, the observance is in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India's freedom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026