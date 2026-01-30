Martyrs' Day: SC judges, lawyers observe two-minute silence
The Supreme Court on Friday observed a two-minute silence in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for Indias freedom. All the top court benches stood up at 10.59 am and observed two-minute silence.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 11:24 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Friday observed a two-minute silence in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India's freedom. All the top court benches stood up at 10.59 am and observed two-minute silence. Thereafter, all the benches resumed proceeding. January 30 marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is observed as Martyrs' Day. According to a circular uploaded on the official website of the apex court, the observance is in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India's freedom.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thereafter
- Mahatma Gandhi
- India
- The Supreme Court
- Martyrs' Day
ALSO READ
Sangh Parivar still afraid of Mahatma Gandhi: Kerala CM
Jharkhand Guv, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary
President, PM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on death anniversary
Mahatma Gandhi's life, ideals guiding quest for Viksit Bharat: Assam CM Himanta
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary