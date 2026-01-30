Left Menu

Telangana CM completes leadership programme at Harvard University

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has successfully completed the six-day leadership programme that he enrolled for at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cohort of 62 students at the Harvard Kennedy School completed their executive education programme, an official release said here on Friday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-01-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 11:25 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has successfully completed the six-day leadership programme that he enrolled for at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University. The programme, ''Leadership in the 21st Century'' was held every day from 7 am to 6 pm, in temperatures around -15 to -24 degrees Celsius. The classes began on January 25. ''Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cohort of 62 students at the Harvard Kennedy School completed their executive education programme,'' an official release said here on Friday. After successful completion of programme, the students were given the certificates by the faculty, it said. During his stay, Reddy met the top officials of the famed institution and sought collaboration with the Kennedy School. He also interacted with a group of Indian students at the university.

