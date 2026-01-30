CK Hutchison's PPC unit says Panama ports ruling lacks legal basis

Hong Kong-based ‌CK Hutchison's unit, Panama Ports ⁠Company (PPC), said on Friday a ruling by Panama's ​Supreme Court annulling ‍key port contracts held by the subsidiary ⁠lacked ‌legal ⁠basis.

PPC has held ‍contracts since the ​1990s to operate container terminals ⁠at the canal's ⁠Pacific and Atlantic entrances, separate from ⁠the waterway's operations. (Reporting ⁠By Clare ‌Jim and Anne Marie Roantree Editing ⁠by Shri ‍Navaratnam)

