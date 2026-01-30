CK Hutchison's PPC unit says Panama ports ruling lacks legal basis
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 11:49 IST
Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison's unit, Panama Ports Company (PPC), said on Friday a ruling by Panama's Supreme Court annulling key port contracts held by the subsidiary lacked legal basis.
PPC has held contracts since the 1990s to operate container terminals at the canal's Pacific and Atlantic entrances, separate from the waterway's operations. (Reporting By Clare Jim and Anne Marie Roantree Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
