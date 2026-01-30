Left Menu

Boy found dead with 'assault' injuries in northeast Delhi, police suspect mother's live-in partner

A 12-year-old boy was found dead on Friday in northeast Delhis Shastri Park area with injuries that indicated a serious assault. Police received information about the boy around 9.50 am and rushed to the spot near Shastri Park Chowk Loop, where the class 7 student was found unconscious, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 13:12 IST
A 12-year-old boy was found dead on Friday in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area with injuries that indicated a serious assault. Police said his mother's live-in partner has been identified as a suspect. Police received information about the boy around 9.50 am and rushed to the spot near Shastri Park Chowk Loop, where the class 7 student was found unconscious, they said. He was immediately shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The boy, a resident of the area, had several injuries, including wounds on the head. Marks of serious assault, and injuries to the eyes were noticed, prompting a detailed forensic examination, police said. Police said the primary suspect is the mother's live-in partner. The child's father had passed away some years ago. ''A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Shastri Park police station, and investigation has been taken up,'' a senior police officer said. The forensic team inspected the scene of the crime and collected evidence. Blood samples and other exhibits from the spot have been preserved for scientific analysis, police said. Further investigation in the matter is in progress, police said.

