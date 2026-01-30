Left Menu

Two more arrested in Kolkata fire incident

Police on Friday arrested two more persons in connection with the fire that broke out at a momo manufacturing unit and two godowns at Anandapur on the outskirts of Kolkata, a senior police officer said. This comes days after the owner of a decorator company linked to the premises was taken into custody.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 13:18 IST
Two more arrested in Kolkata fire incident
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Friday arrested two more persons in connection with the fire that broke out at a momo manufacturing unit and two godowns at Anandapur on the outskirts of Kolkata, a senior police officer said. This comes days after the owner of a decorator company linked to the premises was taken into custody. ''Two senior officials of the momo manufacturing unit have been arrested. They are the company's manager, Manoranjan Sheet, and deputy manager, Raja Chakraborty. Both were picked up by Narendrapur police,'' the officer added. The two are scheduled to be produced before Baruipur sub-divisional court later in the day. On Tuesday, Gangadhar Das, the owner of the premises and the decorator firm, was arrested. He was produced before Baruipur court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody. He is scheduled to be produced again in court on February 4. Police officers are currently interrogating him to gather information about the factory and warehouse operations, including who was responsible for managing the premises on the day of the incident, he said. So far, 21 body parts, including partially burnt and skeletal remains, have been recovered from the site, officials said. ''We cannot confirm the exact death toll as we have recovered body parts, which may belong to a single or different individuals. This can be confirmed only after the DNA tests,'' a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026