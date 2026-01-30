Left Menu

Unidentified woman's body with multiple injuries found under bridge in UP's Gorakhpur

Police said the body, which was naked and bore multiple injuries marks, appeared to have been dumped at the site to hide the victims identity. Preliminary investigations suggest the woman was killed at a different location before her body was dumped under the Bairghatta bridge, they said, adding that drag marks found near the site further support this theory.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 30-01-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 14:02 IST
Unidentified woman's body with multiple injuries found under bridge in UP's Gorakhpur
  • Country:
  • India

The body of an unidentified woman in her 30s was found under a bridge in the Pipraich area here on Friday morning. Police said the body, which was naked and bore multiple injuries marks, appeared to have been dumped at the site to hide the victim's identity. Preliminary investigations suggest the woman was killed at a different location before her body was dumped under the Bairghatta bridge, they said, adding that drag marks found near the site further support this theory. ''The victim's head appears to have been crushed with a brick. Multiple injuries were found on various parts of her body,'' SP (North) Gyanendra Prasad said. The SP said the body was found by morning walkers, who alerted the police. A forensic team and a dog reached to the spot to collect evidence. The sniffer dogs followed a trail for about 200 metres towards Bairghatta village before losing the scent. The body has been taken into custody, he said, adding that efforts are underway to identity the deceased.

