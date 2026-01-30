Left Menu

Rs 2.77 cr worth hydroponic ganja seized at BLR airport, passenger arrested

The identity of the accused, who has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act, has not been disclosed. Customs officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 7.92 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 2.77 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage, the department said on X.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-01-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 14:25 IST
Rs 2.77 cr worth hydroponic ganja seized at BLR airport, passenger arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger arriving from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport here on Friday was arrested for attempting to smuggle hydroponic ganja worth Rs 2.77 crore, officials said. The identity of the accused, who has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, has not been disclosed. ''Customs officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 7.92 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 2.77 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage,'' the department said on 'X'. An investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

 Global
2
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
3
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
4
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026