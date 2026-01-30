Rs 2.77 cr worth hydroponic ganja seized at BLR airport, passenger arrested

A passenger arriving from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport here on Friday was arrested for attempting to smuggle hydroponic ganja worth Rs 2.77 crore, officials said. The identity of the accused, who has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, has not been disclosed. ''Customs officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 7.92 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 2.77 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage,'' the department said on 'X'. An investigation is underway.

