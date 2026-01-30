Body of woman with gunshot wound found in Bihar's Vaishali

A 25-year-old woman's body with a gunshot wound was found outside her residence in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday night in Chauhatta locality in Hajipur, and the husband of the deceased lodged a complaint with the local police station, alleging that she was shot at by one of their neighbours, a senior officer said. After a preliminary investigation, the accused has been detained, Sadar-1 Sub Divisional Police Officer Subodh Kumar told PTI. ''The police received information on Thursday night that a married woman had been admitted to a government hospital with a gunshot injury. A team immediately reached the hospital and found that the woman had already declared dead. The body was sent for the post-mortem examination,'' Kumar told PTI. Her husband told the police that she was shot at by his neighbour outside their house on Thursday night, the SDPO. ''As claimed by her husband, he took her to the nearest government hospital, where she was declared dead. Investigators and forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot, and the investigation is underway,'' Kumar said. Her husband was giving conflicting statements about the sequence of events, the police officer said. ''The person, who was named in the complaint by the deceased's husband, has been detained,'' the SDPO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)