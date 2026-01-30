Left Menu

Body of woman with gunshot wound found in Bihar's Vaishali

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Chauhatta locality in Hajipur, and the husband of the deceased lodged a complaint with the local police station, alleging that she was shot at by one of their neighbours, a senior officer said.

PTI | Hajipur | Updated: 30-01-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 14:25 IST
Body of woman with gunshot wound found in Bihar's Vaishali
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman's body with a gunshot wound was found outside her residence in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday night in Chauhatta locality in Hajipur, and the husband of the deceased lodged a complaint with the local police station, alleging that she was shot at by one of their neighbours, a senior officer said. After a preliminary investigation, the accused has been detained, Sadar-1 Sub Divisional Police Officer Subodh Kumar told PTI. ''The police received information on Thursday night that a married woman had been admitted to a government hospital with a gunshot injury. A team immediately reached the hospital and found that the woman had already declared dead. The body was sent for the post-mortem examination,'' Kumar told PTI. Her husband told the police that she was shot at by his neighbour outside their house on Thursday night, the SDPO. ''As claimed by her husband, he took her to the nearest government hospital, where she was declared dead. Investigators and forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot, and the investigation is underway,'' Kumar said. Her husband was giving conflicting statements about the sequence of events, the police officer said. ''The person, who was named in the complaint by the deceased's husband, has been detained,'' the SDPO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

 Global
2
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
3
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
4
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026