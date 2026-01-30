UPDATE 1-Russian forces capture three villages in Ukraine, state media report

Russian troops captured three more villages across ​two regions of ‍Ukraine, state news agencies reported on ⁠Friday, ‌citing ⁠the Defence Ministry.

The villages ‍are Richne and Ternuvate ​in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia ⁠region and Berestok in ⁠the eastern Donetsk region. Reuters could not ⁠independently confirm the ⁠battlefield reports.

