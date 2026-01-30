UPDATE 1-Russian forces capture three villages in Ukraine, state media report
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 14:51 IST
Russian troops captured three more villages across two regions of Ukraine, state news agencies reported on Friday, citing the Defence Ministry.
The villages are Richne and Ternuvate in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region and Berestok in the eastern Donetsk region. Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports.
