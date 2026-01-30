Culture Ministry Wins Top Honours at Republic Day Parade 2026

The Ministry of Culture secured a rare double honour at the Republic Day Parade 2026, with its tableau “Vande Mataram – 150 Years Journey” winning the First Prize in the category of Best Tableau among Central Ministries and Departments, while its cultural presentation “Vande Mataram: The Eternal Resonance of Bharat” received the Special Prize for outstanding artistic and thematic excellence.

The award-winning tableau traced the 150-year journey of Vande Mataram, charting its evolution from a song of national awakening into a defining symbol of India’s freedom struggle, unity and civilisational consciousness. Through powerful visual storytelling and symbolism, the tableau highlighted the National Song’s enduring relevance in shaping India’s collective national identity.

The Special Prize–winning cultural presentation, curated by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in collaboration with the North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, paid tribute to Rashtrarishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s immortal composition that became the rallying cry of India’s freedom movement.

The grand performance brought together 2,500 artists from across all States and Union Territories, showcasing India’s rich cultural diversity through classical, folk and tribal art forms. The choreography unfolded Bharat’s timeless journey—from its spiritual and cultural roots, through the sacrifices of freedom fighters, to the valour and dedication of the armed forces.

Interwoven with Sanskrit mantras, evocative music and dynamic visual formations, the presentation captured the emotional and philosophical essence of Vande Mataram, culminating in a stirring tribute to the Tiranga, symbolising unity, devotion and national pride.

The cultural presentation was led by Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chairperson of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, as Overall Creative Director. Music direction was provided by Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani, with additional lyrics by Subhas Sehgal. The voice-over was delivered by National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher, choreography by Santosh Nair, and costume design by Sandhya Raman.

The Ministry of Culture said the twin honours reflect a celebration of India’s artistic excellence and reaffirm the enduring power of Vande Mataram as a unifying force in the nation’s cultural and historical journey.