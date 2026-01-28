CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon 2026 Flags Off to Boost Coastal Vigilance

In a powerful demonstration of national unity, public participation and coastal vigilance, the CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon–2026 was virtually flagged off this morning from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, marking the start of a 25-day nationwide outreach movement along India’s vast coastline.

The mega initiative was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Nityanand Rai, who flagged off the event as Chief Guest. With the ceremonial launch, two CISF cycling teams simultaneously began their journey from Bakkhali in West Bengal and Lakhpat in Gujarat, covering nearly 6,500 kilometres across nine coastal States and two Union Territories, before culminating at Kochi on 22 February 2026.

The flag-off ceremony witnessed the presence of senior dignitaries from across ministries and forces, including Dr. Pallavi Jain Govil, Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports; Shri Shatrujeet Kapur, DG ITBP; Shri Praveer Ranjan, DG CISF; Shri Rakesh Aggarwal, DG NIA; Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO Prasar Bharati; and Shri Sanjay Singhal, DG SSB, along with other senior officers. The dignitaries also participated in a symbolic cycle rally near India Gate, underscoring strong inter-agency coordination and a unified national resolve towards coastal security.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Nityanand Rai said the second edition of the Coastal Cyclothon is being organised to commemorate 150 years of “Vande Mataram”, the iconic song that inspired India’s freedom struggle and continues to guide the nation’s spirit of service. He highlighted that under the leadership of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs is giving special focus to strengthening coastal security, emphasising that active public participation—especially from coastal communities—is vital for safeguarding India’s maritime frontiers.

The Minister also described it as a moment of national pride that CISF has been designated as the Recognised Security Organisation (RSO) under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, placing the Force at the heart of India’s port and maritime security framework. He noted that the Cyclothon aligns with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region”, anchored in the theme ‘Surakshit Tat, Samriddh Bharat’ (Secure Coast, Prosperous India).

The ceremony was marked by a stirring choral rendition of “Vande Mataram” and a rousing performance by the CISF Band, creating an atmosphere of pride, patriotism and collective commitment.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Praveer Ranjan, Director General, CISF, said the Cyclothon seeks to translate the spirit of Vande Mataram into contemporary action by engaging citizens in protecting the nation’s critical coastal and maritime assets.

Objectives and Thematic Focus

The CISF Coastal Cyclothon–2026 aims to:

Sensitise coastal communities to threats such as smuggling of drugs, weapons and explosives.

Strengthen partnerships between citizens and security agencies for a robust coastal security network.

Honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters, martyrs and security personnel.

Celebrate India’s rich maritime heritage and the pivotal role of coastal communities, especially fishermen.

Promote fitness, discipline and healthy lifestyles, particularly among youth.

A key focus of the initiative is to recognise fishermen and coastal residents as the nation’s “Tat Praharis” (Sentinels of the Coast).

Community Engagement and Village Adoption

Community engagement forms the backbone of this edition. During its journey, the Cyclothon will halt at 52 coastal villages, which will be adopted by CISF for sustained, year-long engagement. In coordination with stakeholders such as ONGC, Port Authorities and other maritime agencies, CISF units will undertake welfare and infrastructure development activities supported through CSR initiatives. With 47 CISF units located near the coastline, the Force will ensure long-term continuity of engagement.

Youth Outreach, Environment and Social Awareness

The Cyclothon will conduct recruitment awareness drives, youth interactions, sports activities, Swachh Bharat campaigns, plantation drives, cultural programmes and anti-drug awareness initiatives, fostering environmental responsibility, cleanliness and social awareness in coastal regions.

Women Empowerment and Inclusivity

Reflecting strong commitment to inclusivity, 50 percent of the participating cyclists are women, marking a significant stride in women empowerment within national service initiatives. The Cyclothon uses fitness-led engagement to inspire discipline, confidence and a spirit of service among citizens.

Major Events and Public Participation

The journey will feature major public events in Mumbai, Goa, Mangaluru, Konark, Visakhapatnam and Chennai, with participation from prominent personalities from sports, culture, cinema and public life, before its grand finale at Kochi.

Call to Action

The CISF has called upon coastal citizens, youth, fishermen communities, civil society organisations and local institutions to actively participate in the Cyclothon’s outreach activities and become partners in safeguarding India’s coasts. Public vigilance, community ownership and shared responsibility remain the strongest pillars of coastal security.

Aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon–2026 seeks to strengthen coastal regions, empower communities and build an alert, fit and responsible citizenry for a secure and prosperous India.