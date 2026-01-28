Left Menu

Celebrating Indian Culture: A Vibrant Display in Singapore for Republic Day

The High Commission of India in Singapore celebrated the 77th Republic Day with a grand reception. The event showcased Indian art and culture, featuring classical dance performances. Singapore's Minister for Digital Development, Josephine Teo, attended as Guest of Honour. A special exhibition highlighted India's 'One District, One Product' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-01-2026 09:08 IST
Celebrating Indian Culture: A Vibrant Display in Singapore for Republic Day
The High Commission of India in Singapore marked the 77th Republic Day with a vibrant celebration emphasizing the richness of Indian culture. Esteemed guests, including diplomats and dignitaries, gathered at an elaborate reception showcasing diverse Indian art forms.

Josephine Teo, Singapore's Minister for Digital Development and Information, graced the event as the Guest of Honour. Attendees were treated to an ensemble of Indian classical dance performances, featuring traditional dances from Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. High Commissioner Dr. Shilpak Ambule led the celebrations at the Shangri-La hotel, where a special exhibition presented unique arts and crafts under India's 'One District, One Product' initiative.

The exhibition also included a theme dedicated to 'Vande Mataram,'. The Indian Women's Association, Singapore, was lauded for their efforts in incorporating traditional elements such as rangoli. Additionally, the High Commissioner discussed the newly established Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union, emphasizing the strengthened ties fostered by this significant pact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

