Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar: Inspiring India with Vande Mataram and Viksit Bharat

On the 77th Republic Day, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar celebrated national unity and progress by hoisting the national flag at the Central Stadium. The event featured a parade where he received the salute from contingents of police and armed forces.

The Governor's address underscored the integral role of Vande Mataram in India's national identity and fervor for national unity. He highlighted India's economic strides as a beacon of success in democracy while acknowledging Kerala's advancements in digitalisation and education as testaments to cultural richness and modern innovation.

Arlekar also urged active participation in democracy, particularly in the upcoming Assembly elections, aspiring towards full voter turnout. The celebrations echoed the call for a collective commitment to building Viksit Bharat by 2047, aligning with India's path of inclusive growth and development.

