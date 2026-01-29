Left Menu

Natural Gas: The Linchpin in India's Sustainable Energy Transition

Industry experts at India Energy Week 2026 emphasized natural gas as vital for India's energy transition, highlighting collaboration between suppliers, developers, and policymakers. With LNG and domestic gas supporting growth, the expansion of gas networks and infrastructure is crucial to achieving the government's target of a 15% natural gas energy mix by 2030.

During the India Energy Week 2026, industry leaders underscored the crucial role of natural gas in India's transition to a balanced and resilient energy framework, stating that inter-sector collaboration will be pivotal as energy demands rise alongside ambitious decarbonization targets.

The discussions brought to light the significance of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and domestic natural gas as practical transitional fuels. This energy source promises to support industrial expansion, urban energy requirements, and cleaner transport, complementing the growth of renewable energy sources. Kenneth Foo, Global Director for LNG price reporting at S&P Global Energy, remarked on India's increasing role as a strategic buyer in the global LNG market.

Experts highlighted the necessity for synchronization among upstream suppliers, infrastructure developers, distributors, policymakers, and technology providers, essential for paving the way to a lower-emission future while maintaining economic momentum. The expansion of the National Gas Grid and City Gas Distribution networks remain integral to the country's plan to increase natural gas to 15% of the energy mix by 2030, stressing a move from dialogue to execution to meet these goals effectively.

