India Energy Week 2026 Opens with Call for Balanced, Inclusive Energy Transition

India Energy Week 2026 commenced today with high-level keynote addresses by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and a welcome address by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, positioning the conclave as a key global platform for turning energy dialogue into action.

The speakers underscored the event’s growing role in bridging policy, investment, technology, and implementation at a time of rapid transition and volatility in the global energy system.

Addressing the gathering, Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted India’s steady progress toward energy security, self-reliance, and climate justice under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that India Energy Week has quickly evolved into a trusted international forum, bringing together producers, consumers, policymakers, technology providers, and investors.

Puri stressed that the global energy transition is about “energy addition, not replacement”, calling for sustained investments across oil, gas, LNG, biofuels, green hydrogen, and clean cooking fuels. He outlined India’s reform-driven strategy, including the opening of large sedimentary basins, successive Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) and Discovered Small Fields (DSF) bidding rounds, and continued policy reforms to attract global capital.

He also highlighted India’s rapid expansion of LPG coverage, clean cooking access, and a diversified energy mix, reinforcing the country’s commitment to inclusive growth and equitable energy access.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said global energy demand is entering a phase of transformation at scale, driven by emerging markets, digitalisation, and integrated energy systems, with India at the centre of these megatrends. He warned that the biggest risk to the global energy system is underinvestment, calling for balanced investment across all energy sources to ensure security, affordability, and sustainability.

Highlighting the strength of the India–UAE energy partnership, Al Jaber reaffirmed ADNOC’s role as a reliable supplier of crude, LNG, and LPG to India, and emphasised the UAE’s commitment to long-term, trust-based partnerships that deliver resilience and shared value.

Welcoming delegates, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said India Energy Week has emerged as a platform that converts ideas into action. He showcased Goa’s sustainability vision, including a roadmap to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2050, while stressing the need to balance the green economy with the blue economy to ensure environmental protection alongside responsible use of ocean resources.

Across the inaugural session, India Energy Week 2026 reinforced India’s positioning as a responsible global energy leader, with strong emphasis on international cooperation, innovation, and investment mobilisation as critical drivers of an accelerated and inclusive global energy transition.