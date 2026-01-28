Left Menu

Deendayal Port Authority Pioneers India's First Port-Based Green Hydrogen Project

Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla partners with Oswal Greenzo Energies to establish India's first port-based 5 MW Green Hydrogen Plant, aligning with both the National Green Hydrogen Mission and India's Make-in-India vision. The plant aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions across maritime and logistics sectors.

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla (Photo/ DPA Kandla). Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking move towards sustainable port infrastructure, the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla has teamed up with Oswal Greenzo Energies to establish a 5 MW Green Hydrogen Plant. This innovative project aims to propel DPA, Kandla to the forefront of India's maritime decarbonisation efforts, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make-in-India' and 'Make-for-the-World'. As outlined in their press release, the initiative supports the National Green Hydrogen Mission and bolsters India's leadership in clean energy.

Once operational, the plant is projected to produce around 840 Metric Tons of green hydrogen annually, facilitating the adoption of clean fuel in port operations, mobility solutions, and logistics activities. The project promises to play a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions within the maritime, transport, and logistics sectors, while also promoting large-scale renewable energy use at ports. DPA's chairman, Sushil Kumar Singh, lauded the agreement as a historic milestone for both Deendayal Port Authority and India's maritime industry, underlining its commitment to the pursuit of a greener and more sustainable future.

Ratan Bokadia, Managing Director of Oswal Energies Limited, expressed pride in participating in this pioneering initiative, highlighting the company's technical prowess and dedication to achieving global standards in advanced hydrogen systems. The project further accentuates DPA, Kandla's commitment to integrating advanced technology and renewable energy, positioning it as a key catalyst in India's shift towards a sustainable and competitive maritime ecosystem.

