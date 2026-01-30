Left Menu

India–Korea Parliamentary Ties Get Fresh Push with High-Level Meeting

Welcoming the delegation, Shri Harivansh underlined that India and the Republic of Korea are strong, progressive democracies with a long-standing tradition of parliamentary exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:40 IST
India–Korea Parliamentary Ties Get Fresh Push with High-Level Meeting
Expressing satisfaction over the steady growth in economic ties, Shri Harivansh observed that bilateral trade has reached around USD 27 billion. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

A Parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Korea, led by Mr Lee Hack-Young, Hon’ble Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, called on Shri Harivansh, Hon’ble Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House today, reaffirming the growing depth of India–Korea parliamentary and strategic engagement.

Welcoming the delegation, Shri Harivansh underlined that India and the Republic of Korea are strong, progressive democracies with a long-standing tradition of parliamentary exchanges. He noted that regular dialogue between the two legislatures has played a vital role in strengthening the India–Korea Special Strategic Partnership.

Emphasising the multi-dimensional nature of bilateral relations, Shri Harivansh highlighted close cooperation in trade and investment, defence, culture, and people-to-people ties, rooted in shared values of democracy, rule of law, global peace, and prosperity.

Recalling the deep historical and civilisational links between the two countries, he referred to the ancient matrimonial alliance between Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya and King Kim Suro of Gimhae, a symbol of enduring cultural bonds that continue to resonate in contemporary India–Korea relations.

Shri Harivansh also noted with pride that the Republic of Korea installed a statue of Nobel Laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Seoul in 2011, commemorating his 150th birth anniversary. He recalled Tagore’s 1929 poem ‘Lamp of the East’, written in tribute to Korea’s rich heritage and hopeful future—an enduring cultural bridge cherished by the Korean people.

Expressing satisfaction over the steady growth in economic ties, Shri Harivansh observed that bilateral trade has reached around USD 27 billion. He pointed out that Korean companies such as Hyundai, Samsung, and LG have become household names in India, reflecting the strength of industrial and commercial cooperation.

Highlighting the crucial role of parliamentarians in translating shared vision into action, Shri Harivansh assured the visiting delegation of his full support in further strengthening parliamentary collaboration. He expressed confidence that sustained dialogue and exchanges would help unlock the full potential of India–Republic of Korea relations.

Members of Parliament Smt Rekha Sharma, Shri Muzibulla Khan, and Dr Parmar Jashvantsinh Salamsinh, along with Shri P. C. Mody, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, and senior officials from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and the Ministry of External Affairs, were present during the meeting.

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026