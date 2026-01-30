India–Korea Parliamentary Ties Get Fresh Push with High-Level Meeting

A Parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Korea, led by Mr Lee Hack-Young, Hon’ble Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, called on Shri Harivansh, Hon’ble Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House today, reaffirming the growing depth of India–Korea parliamentary and strategic engagement.

Welcoming the delegation, Shri Harivansh underlined that India and the Republic of Korea are strong, progressive democracies with a long-standing tradition of parliamentary exchanges. He noted that regular dialogue between the two legislatures has played a vital role in strengthening the India–Korea Special Strategic Partnership.

Emphasising the multi-dimensional nature of bilateral relations, Shri Harivansh highlighted close cooperation in trade and investment, defence, culture, and people-to-people ties, rooted in shared values of democracy, rule of law, global peace, and prosperity.

Recalling the deep historical and civilisational links between the two countries, he referred to the ancient matrimonial alliance between Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya and King Kim Suro of Gimhae, a symbol of enduring cultural bonds that continue to resonate in contemporary India–Korea relations.

Shri Harivansh also noted with pride that the Republic of Korea installed a statue of Nobel Laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Seoul in 2011, commemorating his 150th birth anniversary. He recalled Tagore’s 1929 poem ‘Lamp of the East’, written in tribute to Korea’s rich heritage and hopeful future—an enduring cultural bridge cherished by the Korean people.

Expressing satisfaction over the steady growth in economic ties, Shri Harivansh observed that bilateral trade has reached around USD 27 billion. He pointed out that Korean companies such as Hyundai, Samsung, and LG have become household names in India, reflecting the strength of industrial and commercial cooperation.

Highlighting the crucial role of parliamentarians in translating shared vision into action, Shri Harivansh assured the visiting delegation of his full support in further strengthening parliamentary collaboration. He expressed confidence that sustained dialogue and exchanges would help unlock the full potential of India–Republic of Korea relations.

Members of Parliament Smt Rekha Sharma, Shri Muzibulla Khan, and Dr Parmar Jashvantsinh Salamsinh, along with Shri P. C. Mody, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, and senior officials from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and the Ministry of External Affairs, were present during the meeting.