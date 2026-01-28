Tributes in Rajya Sabha: Honoring Legacy of Prominent Leaders

The Rajya Sabha held a solemn session on Wednesday to pay homage to the late Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, along with past members L Ganesan and Suresh Kalmadi. Chairman CP Radhakrishnan led the tributes, reflecting on their significant roles and legacy.

Khaleda Zia, who passed away on December 30, 2025, made history as Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister, serving three terms and contributing to the development of Indo-Bangladeshi relations. The house joined in mourning with Bangladesh, marking the loss of a pivotal political leader.

L Ganesan and Suresh Kalmadi, both former Rajya Sabha members, were celebrated for their contributions to politics and public service. Ganesan was a significant figure in the Tamil linguistic movement, while Kalmadi was renowned for his involvement in sports administration and his extensive political career.

