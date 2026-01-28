Left Menu

President's Address Sparks Changes in Rajya Sabha

The President's address was presented in the Rajya Sabha, followed by the resignation announcement of member Mausam B Noor, representing West Bengal. Chairman C P Radhakrishnan informed members of Noor's resignation effective January 5, 2026, after the session began post-obituary references.

The President's address to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was swiftly tabled in the Upper House on Wednesday after its delivery.

Secretary General P C Mody officially presented the address document following the opening of the Budget session.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan announced member Mausam B Noor's resignation, representing West Bengal, effective January 5, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

