President's Address Sparks Changes in Rajya Sabha
The President's address was presented in the Rajya Sabha, followed by the resignation announcement of member Mausam B Noor, representing West Bengal. Chairman C P Radhakrishnan informed members of Noor's resignation effective January 5, 2026, after the session began post-obituary references.
The President's address to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was swiftly tabled in the Upper House on Wednesday after its delivery.
Secretary General P C Mody officially presented the address document following the opening of the Budget session.
