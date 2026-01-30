Left Menu

Will support decision of NCP, Ajit Pawar's family on Deputy CM post: Fadnavis

With NCP sources claiming that Sunetra Pawar was likely to be sworn in as Deputy CM, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the BJP would support any decision taken by the family and party of late Ajit Pawar.

With NCP sources claiming that Sunetra Pawar was likely to be sworn in as Deputy CM, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the BJP would support any decision taken by the family and party of late Ajit Pawar. ''The NCP will take whatever decision it has to take for the post of deputy chief minister, and the government and BJP will support the decision,'' he said, speaking to reporters after meeting Union minister Nitin Gadkari here. ''I can only tell you that we are standing behind the family of Ajit Dada and NCP,'' he added. As per NCP sources, Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, will likely take oath as deputy CM on Saturday following his death in an air crash on January 28. When asked if there had been any proposal from the NCP, Fadnavis said its leaders had a discussion with him twice about their options. As to who will present the budget (as Ajit Pawar held the finance portfolio), Fadnavis said Pawar had done a lot of preparation for the budget. ''I will personally look into it and complete the processes involved, and eventually we will decide what to do,'' he added. He had a discussion with Gadkari about the results of Nagpur municipal corporation elections -- where the BJP has won a clear majority -- and the mayor's post, Fadnavis said, adding that party functionaries and local MLAs will together take the final decision.

