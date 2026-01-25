Dombivali Businessman Duped in WhatsApp Trading Scam

A businessman from Dombivali, Thane district, has become the victim of a WhatsApp-based share trading scam, losing Rs 77.10 lakh, according to local police.

Victim Prashant Prabhu, 43, invested the sum between November 17, 2025, and January 8 after being added to a WhatsApp group by the perpetrator, who promised high returns on share trading.

Despite the promise of profits, Prabhu neither received any returns nor a refund. The accused ceased all communication, prompting Prabhu to report the incident to the police. A case has been filed under the Information Technology Act, and efforts are underway to trace the money trail and apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)