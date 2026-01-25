Left Menu

Dombivali Businessman Duped in WhatsApp Trading Scam

A businessman from Dombivali lost Rs 77.10 lakh in a WhatsApp-based share trading scam. Prashant Prabhu was added to a group and promised high returns, but received nothing and lost contact with the scammers. Police are investigating under the Information Technology Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:21 IST
Dombivali Businessman Duped in WhatsApp Trading Scam
businessman
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman from Dombivali, Thane district, has become the victim of a WhatsApp-based share trading scam, losing Rs 77.10 lakh, according to local police.

Victim Prashant Prabhu, 43, invested the sum between November 17, 2025, and January 8 after being added to a WhatsApp group by the perpetrator, who promised high returns on share trading.

Despite the promise of profits, Prabhu neither received any returns nor a refund. The accused ceased all communication, prompting Prabhu to report the incident to the police. A case has been filed under the Information Technology Act, and efforts are underway to trace the money trail and apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026