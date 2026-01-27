Left Menu

Cross-Border Encounter: Body of Pakistani Intruder Returned

The body of a Pakistani intruder, Mohd Arif from Lahore, was returned to Pakistan Rangers by the BSF after he was shot while attempting to enter India illegally. The handover occurred following standard legal protocols at the International Border in the Ramgarh sector, Samba district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:49 IST
Cross-Border Encounter: Body of Pakistani Intruder Returned
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent cross-border incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) returned the body of a Pakistani intruder to the Pakistan Rangers along the International Border, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Mohd Arif, aged 61 and a resident of Lahore, was shot dead late Sunday as he attempted to cross into Indian territory via the Majra area in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

The BSF contacted the Pakistan Rangers to inform them about the fatal incident, and after completing legal requirements, the body was handed over at the Border Outpost Octroi in the Suchetgarh sector at 7:10 pm on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026