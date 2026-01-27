Cross-Border Encounter: Body of Pakistani Intruder Returned
The body of a Pakistani intruder, Mohd Arif from Lahore, was returned to Pakistan Rangers by the BSF after he was shot while attempting to enter India illegally. The handover occurred following standard legal protocols at the International Border in the Ramgarh sector, Samba district.
In a recent cross-border incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) returned the body of a Pakistani intruder to the Pakistan Rangers along the International Border, officials revealed on Tuesday.
Mohd Arif, aged 61 and a resident of Lahore, was shot dead late Sunday as he attempted to cross into Indian territory via the Majra area in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district.
The BSF contacted the Pakistan Rangers to inform them about the fatal incident, and after completing legal requirements, the body was handed over at the Border Outpost Octroi in the Suchetgarh sector at 7:10 pm on Tuesday.
