Cross-Border Encounter: Body of Pakistani Intruder Returned

In a recent cross-border incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) returned the body of a Pakistani intruder to the Pakistan Rangers along the International Border, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Mohd Arif, aged 61 and a resident of Lahore, was shot dead late Sunday as he attempted to cross into Indian territory via the Majra area in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

The BSF contacted the Pakistan Rangers to inform them about the fatal incident, and after completing legal requirements, the body was handed over at the Border Outpost Octroi in the Suchetgarh sector at 7:10 pm on Tuesday.

