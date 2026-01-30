Left Menu

Nepal’s President Paudel to visit Japan in February

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel is scheduled to visit Japan on Sunday on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Nepal-Japan diplomatic relations, the Foreign Secretary said on Friday. Paudel will lead a delegation to Japan on a 4-day official visit at the invitation of the Japanese government, according to Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai. During the visit, President Paudel will hold a meeting with Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on February 3. He will also hold a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae on the same day. President Paudel will participate in the special welcome programme to be organised by the Japanese government to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Nepal-Japan diplomatic relations on February 2. Japan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Horii Iwao, will pay a courtesy call on Paudel in Tokyo. President Paudel is also scheduled to participate in a meeting with the Japanese Business community. He is scheduled to return on February 4.

