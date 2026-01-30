Left Menu

Kerala voters can update details after Jan 30; final electoral roll on Feb 21

Kerala voters can update details after Jan 30; final electoral roll on Feb 21
Voters in Kerala will have further opportunities to correct or update their details even after the January 30 deadline linked to the 2026 SIR of electoral rolls, state Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar said. In a statement on Friday, he said that a wide range of applications had been accepted between December 23, 2025, when the draft voters' list was published, and January 30, 2026. These included requests to add new names, correct personal details, record a change of address, or remove names from the roll. Officials received Form 6 applications from residents seeking to be added as voters, while overseas Indian citizens used Form 6A. Voters needing to fix errors or update their address filed Form 8, and Form 7 was used to request deletion of names, the statement said. All objections, complaints, and applications submitted during this window will now be checked through the prescribed process, Kelkar said. The final electoral roll, including all approved changes, is scheduled to be published on February 21. He stressed that people can still submit forms after January 30. However, those applications will be processed only after the final list is published. Eligible voters in this group will be added later through supplementary lists in future updates, he added. Under the Election Commission of India's rules, names added during the ''continuous updation'' period-which runs from the publication of the last final roll until the deadline for filing election nominations-will be arranged in chronological order. These voters will receive serial numbers immediately after the last number in the final roll. Deletions and other corrections will also be recorded in line with the Commission's existing guidelines, Kelkar added.

