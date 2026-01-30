Left Menu

CARA Holds Regional Workshop in Guwahati to Promote Adoption of Divyaang Children

The strong turnout reflected growing institutional commitment to strengthening adoption and rehabilitation mechanisms for children with special needs.

Each group presented actionable recommendations aimed at strengthening systems for early identification, certification, counselling, adoption placement, and post-adoption support. Image Credit: X(@CARAWCD)
The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, today organised a Regional Consultative Workshop on “Promoting Non-Institutionalised Rehabilitation of Children with Special Needs (Divyaang Children)” in Guwahati, Assam, reinforcing the national push for family-based care and inclusive adoption practices.

The day-long consultation, held on 30 January 2026, saw participation from 122 stakeholders representing State Adoption Resource Agencies (SARAs), Specialised Adoption Agencies (SAAs), District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), Chief Medical Officers, health professionals, child protection officials, and adoption practitioners from across the region. The strong turnout reflected growing institutional commitment to strengthening adoption and rehabilitation mechanisms for children with special needs.

The workshop began with an overview of CARA’s initiatives to promote family-based, non-institutional care for Divyaang children, followed by the screening of a film highlighting successful adoption stories of children with special needs. Representatives from participating states then shared insights on ground-level challenges, best practices, and innovative approaches being adopted to facilitate timely placement and long-term rehabilitation.

Focused deliberations and actionable outcomes

A structured group discussion was organised around key thematic areas, including:

  • Health and medical assessment of children with special needs

  • Legal and procedural aspects of adoption

  • Financial and administrative challenges

  • Grievance redressal and institutional coordination

Each group presented actionable recommendations aimed at strengthening systems for early identification, certification, counselling, adoption placement, and post-adoption support. Deliberations emphasised the need for better inter-sectoral coordination, enhanced capacity-building of frontline functionaries, and informed decision-making among prospective adoptive parents.

The consultation also discussed targeted strategies to improve the adoption of children with special needs, underscoring the importance of sustained awareness, professional support, and community engagement.

Roadmap for inclusive adoption

The workshop concluded with a collective resolve to develop a strategic roadmap for promoting domestic adoption of Divyaang children, strengthening non-institutional care mechanisms, and intensifying outreach during Adoption Awareness Month.

Reaffirming its commitment, CARA stated that it remains dedicated to ensuring that every child—irrespective of physical or developmental challenges—grows up in a safe, nurturing, and permanent family environment, guided by the principles of child welfare, transparency, and the best interest of the child.

