R-Day Parade: MoS Defence Seth gives awards to best contingents, tableaux winners

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Friday gave away awards to the Indian Navy contingent, which has been adjudged the best among the three wings of the armed forces at this year's Republic Day Parade, as well as those that bagged the top prize in the tableaux categories. The award presentation ceremony took place at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in Delhi Cantonment. The Navy's marching contingent won the top prize in the best marching contingent among the three services, while Delhi Police's contingent was adjudged the best marching contingent among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other auxiliary forces, officials said on Wednesday. Maharashtra won the top prize in the category of states and Union Territories for its tableau showcasing Ganeshotsav, while the Culture Ministry's float celebrating the 150-year legacy of 'Vande Mataram' emerged as the winner in the ministries and departments category. In the state and Union Territories tableau category, Jammu and Kashmir won the second prize and Kerala the third place. Seth congratulated the winners for their immaculate performances during the parade, and emphasised that January 26 serves as the reaffirmation of the nation's resolve to strive and achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He reiterated the prime minister's appeal to the youth, which he made during the NCC's PM Rally on January 2 -- to dedicate at least one hour each week to a Swacchta-related campaign and plan some activity at a chosen place, describing cleanliness as a collective responsibility of the entire nation.

