Woman constable dies by suicide in Telangana’s Warangal

A woman constable allegedly died by suicide in Warangal district of Telangana after being distressed over the conduct of two men in connection with her marriage, police said on Friday. She allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on January 28 and died the same day.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:20 IST
A woman constable allegedly died by suicide in Warangal district of Telangana after being distressed over the conduct of two men in connection with her marriage, police said on Friday. The 23-year-old had initially planned to marry Rajender, a distant relative. However, she later decided to marry another man, Jabbarlal, as Rajender was working outside the state. Police said Rajender, angered by her decision, allegedly informed Jabbarlal that he had been in a close relationship with the woman. Following this, Jabbarlal reportedly stopped responding to her phone calls for two to three days. Distressed by the developments, the woman contacted Rajender and questioned him about his actions, police said. She allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on January 28 and died the same day. A post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday, police said.

