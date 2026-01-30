Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in West Bengal on Friday night on a two-day visit ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Shah will first address a workers meeting at Barrackpore on Saturday, and then fly to North Bengal, where he is scheduled to attend a programme of the Airports Authority of India, a state BJP source said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:29 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Bengal on 2-day visit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in West Bengal on Friday night on a two-day visit ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Shah reached Kolkata airport at around 9:45 pm from Assam and was greeted by senior state leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, state unit president Samik Bhattacharya and union minister Sukanta Majumdar. Shah, who was originally scheduled to come at 8:10 pm from Guwahati, had to attend a crucial late evening BJP meeting in Assam before boarding the flight for Kolkata, causing the one-hour delay, party sources said. He is scheduled to hold a closed-door core committee meeting on Friday night with senior leaders to discuss the party's strategy ahead of the assembly polls, the sources said. He will then stay overnight at a hotel in New Town area near the city. ''Shah will first address a workers' meeting at Barrackpore on Saturday, and then fly to North Bengal, where he is scheduled to attend a programme of the Airports Authority of India,'' a state BJP source said. There is also a possibility of a party workers' meeting at Siliguri too, although nothing has been finalised as of now. This is Shah's second visit to the state within a month. He had earlier been in Kolkata on December 30 and 31 last year for a series of organisational and public engagements. The assembly election to the West Bengal assembly is due in a few months.

