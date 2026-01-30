Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Body of 12-year-old student found hanging in Pithoragarh

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:50 IST
The body of a 12-year-old boy was found hanging in his room here on Friday, police said. The boy, identified as Krish Singh Mehta, was living with his aunt while his parents live in Baraku village, about 20 kilometres from here. Pithoragarh Police Circle Officer Kunwar Singh Rawat said the incident took place in the Pawan Vihar area. The body was found at around 4 pm. The official said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. He said the reasons for the alleged suicide have not yet been ascertained, and an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

