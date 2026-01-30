Left Menu

Gurugram: Two siblings killed, mother injured in hit-and-run

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:52 IST
Gurugram: Two siblings killed, mother injured in hit-and-run
A 16-year-old boy and his younger sister died while their mother was seriously injured after a car mowed them down in the Farrukhnagar area here, police said on Friday. The driver of the car fled the spot, and an FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver at the Farrukhnagar police station, they said. According to police, the three victims, residents of Birhera village, had gone to Farrukhnagar on Thursday afternoon. Around 6.30 pm, while returning to their village, the woman Sapna, her son Kartik and 10-year-old daughter Mahi were hit by the car near World College. The three were seriously injured, and locals took them to a private hospital, where the girl was declared dead. Her elder brother died during treatment on Friday, police said. The injured woman is undergoing treatment, they added. ''CCTV footage near the accident site is being scanned. The accused driver will be arrested soon,'' Assistant Sub-Inspector Balwant said. OZ OZ

