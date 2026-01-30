PMLA court allows civic body to demolish dilapidated hotel linked to Iqbal Mirchi case

A special court has permitted Mumbai's civic body to demolish Minhaz Hotel, attached by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its money laundering case against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi. Special PMLA judge RB Rote, on January 28, granted permission to demolish the structure in Santacruz in the western part of Mumbai after the civic body said it was in a ''dilapidated condition'' and posed a serious risk to the public. Prima facie, it appears the building is in dangerous and dilapidated condition and the BMC is taking action to demolish the building to avoid mishaps/causalities to the general public, the court noted. The ED had approached the court for permission to demolish the building based on the request forwarded by the BMC. On the receipt of the application, the court had also issued notice to the owners but no one appeared to take objection. Hence, the court proceeded to allow the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to carry out the demolition. Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, was allegedly a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim in drug trafficking and extortion. The ED has filed a criminal case against Mirchi, his family and others to probe alleged illegal dealings in purchase and sale of costly real estate assets in Mumbai. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act case is based on multiple FIRs of Mumbai police.

