PMLA court allows civic body to demolish dilapidated hotel linked to Iqbal Mirchi case
A special court has permitted Mumbais civic body to demolish Minhaz Hotel, attached by Enforcement Directorate ED in connection with its money laundering case against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi. Prima facie, it appears the building is in dangerous and dilapidated condition and the BMC is taking action to demolish the building to avoid mishapscausalities to the general public, the court noted.
- Country:
- India
A special court has permitted Mumbai's civic body to demolish Minhaz Hotel, attached by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its money laundering case against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi. Special PMLA judge RB Rote, on January 28, granted permission to demolish the structure in Santacruz in the western part of Mumbai after the civic body said it was in a ''dilapidated condition'' and posed a serious risk to the public. Prima facie, it appears the building is in dangerous and dilapidated condition and the BMC is taking action to demolish the building to avoid mishaps/causalities to the general public, the court noted. The ED had approached the court for permission to demolish the building based on the request forwarded by the BMC. On the receipt of the application, the court had also issued notice to the owners but no one appeared to take objection. Hence, the court proceeded to allow the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to carry out the demolition. Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, was allegedly a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim in drug trafficking and extortion. The ED has filed a criminal case against Mirchi, his family and others to probe alleged illegal dealings in purchase and sale of costly real estate assets in Mumbai. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act case is based on multiple FIRs of Mumbai police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mirchi
- Dawood Ibrahim
- RB Rote
- Iqbal Mirchi
- London
- Enforcement Directorate
- Santacruz
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
QWEEN Partners with London-based Global Design Studio Dalziel & Pow to Shape a New Era of Jewellery Retail in India
Waymo's Driverless Ride: Revolutionizing London's Roads by 2026
Athletics-Kenya's defending champion Sawe headlines London Marathon men's field
Epic Showdown: Marathon Stars Battle at London 2026
FTSE Climbs Amid Banking Gains: London's Market on Edge for Earnings and Rate Decisions