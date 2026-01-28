Epic Showdown: Marathon Stars Battle at London 2026

Defending champion Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia is set to rekindle her rivalry with Olympic gold medallist Sifan Hassan and world champion Peres Jepchirchir at the 2026 TCS London Marathon, scheduled for April 26. This high-stakes race promises to be another thrilling chapter in their ongoing saga.

Assefa smashed the women's world marathon record with a finish time of 2:11:53 at the 2022 Berlin Marathon. She returns to London, where she clinched her first London title in a remarkable women-only world record time of 2:15:50 last year. With recent wins over Assefa, Jepchirchir and Hassan pose formidable challenges.

The elite lineup for the marathon also boasts Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei and Hellen Obiri, alongside Britain's top contenders like Eilish McColgan. Event CEO Hugh Brasher anticipates a possible record-breaking event given the caliber of athletes. The elite men's field announcement is expected on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)