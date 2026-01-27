Left Menu

FTSE Climbs Amid Banking Gains: London's Market on Edge for Earnings and Rate Decisions

The FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in banking stocks such as HSBC, ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision and a busy week of corporate earnings. Prime Minister Starmer visits China amid trade tensions, while U.S. big-tech earnings and Fed's policy meeting remain in focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:13 IST
FTSE Climbs Amid Banking Gains: London's Market on Edge for Earnings and Rate Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 experienced an uptick on Tuesday, driven primarily by the upward movement in banking stocks, including a significant boost from HSBC. This comes amidst a crucial week of corporate earnings reports and anticipation of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate announcement.

At the same time, the precious metal miners index experienced a notable decline after reaching record highs in the previous session. In international affairs, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to China marks a significant diplomatic move, as the UK seeks to reduce reliance on the U.S. given the ongoing trade tensions.

Traders are anxiously awaiting earnings from major tech firms in the U.S. Additionally, market sentiment is being shaped by the Fed's expected decision to hold interest rates steady. Retail prices in the UK have seen a sharp rise, potentially influencing the Bank of England's upcoming interest rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026