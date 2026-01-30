`Sharad Pawar saw Ajit as political heir due to his abilities, not relationship'

Ajit Pawar's rise in Maharashtra politics was shaped by his early exposure to the cooperative movement and mentorship of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar who saw him as a potential political heir because of his abilities rather than family ties, a close aide of the Pawar senior said. A fatal plane crash in Baramati, bastion of the Pawar family, on Wednesday cut short the career of 66-year-old Ajit Pawar, a six-time Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Vitthal Maniyar, a long-time friend and associate of Sharad Pawar, said he identified Ajit Pawar's leadership qualities at a young age and consciously groomed him for public life. ''Pawar saheb saw Ajit as a possible substitute or heir not because he was his nephew, but because of his capabilities. He was convinced Ajit would carry forward the development work initiated in Baramati,'' said Maniyar, speaking to a Marathi channel. Maniyar, whose association with the Pawar family predates Ajit Pawar's birth, recalled that while his father Anantrao Pawar managed farming, Ajit displayed enterprising traits early on. ''Ajit was enterprising by nature. Whatever he decided to do, he pursued it with full conviction. Pawar saheb also closely observed these qualities,'' he said. After Ajit Pawar completed his education, Sharad Pawar introduced him to the sugar cooperative sector, believing the movement would provide a strong foundation for public leadership. In 1984, Ajit Pawar became chairman of the Chhatrapati Sugar Cooperative, marking his formal entry into public life. As Sharad Pawar became increasingly engaged in state and national politics, Ajit Pawar assumed a more prominent role in Baramati, Maniyar said. He added that Ajit Pawar imbibed the discipline and work ethic of his uncle. ''Ajit was studious, straightforward and disciplined. He closely observed Pawar saheb and followed his approach to work,'' Maniyar said. On Ajit Pawar's decision to part ways with Sharad Pawar and join the BJP-led government in 2023, Maniyar said the move was guided by the conviction that development requires power. ''Pawar saheb was against joining hands with the BJP, but Ajit felt that without being in power, development would not happen at the desired pace,'' he said. Ajit had asked him to convey his stand to Sharad Pawar and persuade him to support his decision, said Maniyar. ''When I conveyed it, Pawar saheb only said, 'Let's see,''' he said. On speculation about merger of the two NCP factions, Maniyar said Ajit Pawar had recently shown an inclination towards reconciliation. ''They had been meeting lately and the issue might have come up,'' he said, adding that Ajit Pawar's stance could have been influenced by the discontent within the ruling Mahayuti. ''It appeared that Ajit Pawar was not getting the respect he expected in the Mahayuti. His statements against the BJP during the civic polls suggested that something was not right,'' Maniyar said.

