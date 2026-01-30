Left Menu

EC suspends AERO over voter list hearing irregularities in Bengal

The Election Commission on Friday ordered an immediate suspension of an Assistant Electoral Registration Officer AERO in West Bengals Basirhat North Assembly constituency over alleged serious irregularities in the voter list revision hearing process, an official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:34 IST
The Election Commission on Friday ordered an immediate suspension of an Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) in West Bengal's Basirhat North Assembly constituency over alleged serious irregularities in the voter list revision hearing process, an official said. In a letter sent to the West Bengal Chief Secretary on Friday, the Commission directed that Sumitra Pratim Pradhan, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Basirhat–II block, who was functioning as an AERO, be suspended with immediate effect and removed from all election-related duties. The Commission said multiple irregularities were detected during hearings linked to the revision of electoral rolls in the constituency. ''The actions of the officer constitute a clear violation of Section 13C of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and amount to grave administrative misconduct,'' the Commission said in the letter. According to the order, the officer had appointed 11 additional AEROs on his own and conducted hearings by issuing suo motu directions, despite having no legal authority to do so. The letter further stated that all officials engaged in the preparation, revision and hearing of electoral rolls are deemed to be under the control of the Election Commission, leaving ''no scope for avoiding responsibility for violations''. The Commission has also directed the state government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the officer and report the progress of the inquiry within 48 hours. The complaint against the Basirhat–II BDO was raised by the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari.

