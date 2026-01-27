Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Sparks California Rebuild Clash

President Trump signed an order to expedite rebuilding after California wildfires, citing state permit delays. California's Governor Newsom argued the need for federal funds, not permit reforms, to rebuild. The order allows federal preemption of state processes if they hinder timely use of emergency funds.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order designed to expedite the reconstruction of homes and businesses destroyed by January wildfires in California. The order, announced by the White House on Tuesday, aims to override local and state permit delays, sparking criticism from California's Democratic Governor, Gavin Newsom.

The executive order instructs administration officials to bypass state or local permitting processes if they are seen as obstacles to utilizing Federal emergency-relief funds promptly. However, Governor Newsom contends that the primary barrier is the lack of federal disaster aid, which he claims President Trump is withholding.

Newsom expressed on social media that financial support, rather than permitting speed, is crucial for rebuilding. The conflict adds another chapter to the ongoing feud between Newsom and Trump over significant issues, including climate change and the use of National Guard troops in the state. The Palisades Fire, alongside the Eaton Fire, killed over 30 people and devastated tens of thousands of homes. Homeland Security is tasked with legislative proposals if local governments are found deficient in disaster recovery effectiveness.

