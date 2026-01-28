Trump Appoints Zeldin for California Rebuilding Efforts
President Donald Trump announced that Lee Zeldin, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, will lead efforts to expedite rebuilding permits for homeowners affected by the California wildfires. Trump plans to override local authorities to speed up the reconstruction process, highlighting the federal government's active role in recovery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has tasked Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin with expediting the permit process for homeowners rebuilding after the California wildfires.
Announcing his decision during an event in Washington, Trump emphasized the intention to override local authorities to accelerate community recovery.
This move underscores the federal government's commitment to facilitating a swift restoration for affected residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)