Left Menu

Minor sisters missing from Jharkhand’s Pakur found in Andhra Pradesh

Two minor sisters, who went missing while heading to school in Jharkhands Pakur district, were recovered from Nellore Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The girls, both students of the same school, had gone missing from the Amrapada police station area on Tuesday, following which their father lodged a complaint, SDPO Maheshpur Vijay Kumar told PTI.

PTI | Pakur | Updated: 31-01-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 11:53 IST
Minor sisters missing from Jharkhand’s Pakur found in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Two minor sisters, who went missing while heading to school in Jharkhand's Pakur district, were recovered from Nellore Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The girls, both students of the same school, had gone missing from the Amrapada police station area on Tuesday, following which their father lodged a complaint, SDPO Maheshpur Vijay Kumar told PTI. Police launched a search operation using technical surveillance and local intelligence, and alerted railway stations across southern India. Information was subsequently received from the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Nellore, where the girls were traced on Thursday night. A boy accompanying them was detained, the officer said. The sisters were travelling from Pakur to Chennai and were intercepted at Nellore railway station. ''The girls will undergo medical examination at Nellore. After completion of legal formalities, they will be brought back to their home district within a day or two,'' the SDPO said. Police also ruled out the involvement of any school teacher in the incident, rejecting allegations made by the family. The teacher named in the complaint was found to be in Pakur, officials said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the sisters had left on their own. The elder sister, aged 17 and a Class 11 student, had gone with the boy who is her friend, while the younger sister, aged 13 and studying in Class 9, accompanied her, police said. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026